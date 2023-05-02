Rangers 2023 Free Agents, Draft Targets, Offseason Guide After NHL Playoff Loss

Rangers 2023 Free Agents, Draft Targets, Offseason Guide After NHL Playoff LossMay 2, 2023
The New York Rangers have been eliminated from the 2023 Stanley Cup playoffs after a first-round series loss to the New Jersey Devils, and now preparation for the 2023-24 campaign is set to commence.
After acquiring both Vladimir Tarasenko and Patrick Kane at the 2022-23 season's trade deadline in hopes of making it to the Stanley Cup Final, this year has been a disappointment for the Blueshirts.
Rangers general manager Chris Drury will now have to navigate a difficult offseason in hopes of keeping his squad a Cup contender in 2023-24.
Let's take a look at the team's free agents, some draft targets and what to expect this summer.
Free Agents
Unrestricted free agents: Vladimir Tarasenko, Patrick Kane, Tyler Motte, Niko Mikkola, Jaroslav Halák
Restricted free agents: Alexis Lafrenière, K'Andre Miller
In an ideal world, the Rangers would extend the contracts of both Vladimir Tarasenko and Patrick Kane. However, both are set to test free agency and should receive lucrative deals.
If it comes down to choosing between either player, the Rangers should stick with Kane over Tarasenko.
While Kane (34) is older than Tarasenko (31), the winger is a natural fit in New York's lineup and has demonstrated a strong connection with Chris Kreider and Mika Zibanejad on the first line.
In 19 games with the Rangers, Kane tallied five goals and seven assists for 12 points.
If it comes down to money, though, the Blueshirts will certainly take the player who comes in at a lower annual value, and that could well be Tarasenko.
Beyond Kane and Tarasenko, retaining defenseman Niko Mikkola should be a priority for the Rangers this offseason.
The 27-year-old, who was acquired at the trade deadline from the St. Louis Blues, had a solid stint with New York in 2022-23, notching one goal and two assists in 31 games while posting a plus-four rating.
Additionally, Mikkola served as a solid third-pairing defenseman alongside Braden Schneider and shouldn't cost too much money to retain.
2023 Draft Targets
- One first-round pick (from Dallas Stars)
- One third-round pick
- Two sixth-round picks
Unlike some of the other top teams that traded away draft capital during the 2022-23 season, the Rangers still have a first-round pick entering the 2023 draft this summer.
So, they will be able to select one of the elite prospects available in hopes of getting better in the near future.
New York's current selections in the 2023 draft are:
The Rangers are likely to have a late first-round draft pick, so you can rule them out of the running for the likes of Connor Bedard and Adam Fantilli at the top of the board.
Still, New York will have the opportunity to select a standout player, and that could come in the form of defenseman Dmitri Simashev or forward Jayden Perron, who are expected to be picked either late in the first round or early in the second.
The Rangers could use some elite prospects on offense and defense, so expect a nice mix of players to be selected this summer. However, a priority should be placed on selecting an elite defender in the first round.
Free-Agent Targets
If the Rangers lose Patrick Kane, Vladimir Tarasenko and Tyler Motte this summer, they're going to need to add some forwards via free agency, and the likes of Timo Meier, Jason Zucker and Tyler Bertuzzi should be considered.
Meier will be hard to pry away from the Devils, but he is expected to test free agency, and Broadway is only a short drive from the Garden State.
The 26-year-old is expected to receive a well-deserved lucrative deal this offseason after notching 40 goals and 26 assists for 66 points in 77 games. That production will be needed in New York if both Kane and Tarasenko leave.
If the Rangers are priced out of the Meier sweepstakes, Zucker would be an intriguing fallback plan. The veteran winger had a solid 2022-23 season with the Pittsburgh Penguins, notching 27 goals and 21 assists for 48 points in 77 games.
While his production isn't the same as Meier's, the 31-year-old is still an effective offensive player who could fit well alongside the likes of Chris Kreider and Mika Zibanejad.
Bertuzzi, meanwhile, was used in various roles with the Boston Bruins during the 2022-23 season and could fill a similar role for the Rangers if signed.
The 28-year-old has the ability to play on all four lines and was a consistent 20-plus goal scorer prior to the 2022-23 campaign.