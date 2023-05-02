Rangers 2023 Free Agents, Draft Targets, Offseason Guide After NHL Playoff Loss

1 of 3

Jared Silber/NHLI via Getty Images

Unrestricted free agents: Vladimir Tarasenko, Patrick Kane, Tyler Motte, Niko Mikkola, Jaroslav Halák

Restricted free agents: Alexis Lafrenière, K'Andre Miller

In an ideal world, the Rangers would extend the contracts of both Vladimir Tarasenko and Patrick Kane. However, both are set to test free agency and should receive lucrative deals.

If it comes down to choosing between either player, the Rangers should stick with Kane over Tarasenko.

While Kane (34) is older than Tarasenko (31), the winger is a natural fit in New York's lineup and has demonstrated a strong connection with Chris Kreider and Mika Zibanejad on the first line.

In 19 games with the Rangers, Kane tallied five goals and seven assists for 12 points.

If it comes down to money, though, the Blueshirts will certainly take the player who comes in at a lower annual value, and that could well be Tarasenko.

Beyond Kane and Tarasenko, retaining defenseman Niko Mikkola should be a priority for the Rangers this offseason.

The 27-year-old, who was acquired at the trade deadline from the St. Louis Blues, had a solid stint with New York in 2022-23, notching one goal and two assists in 31 games while posting a plus-four rating.

Additionally, Mikkola served as a solid third-pairing defenseman alongside Braden Schneider and shouldn't cost too much money to retain.