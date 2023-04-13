Damian Lillard Rumors: Exec Says Blazers Won't Trade Star Unless He Requests Deal

Alex Goodlett/Getty Images

After 11 loyal seasons of service with the Portland Trail Blazers, Damian Lillard has earned the right to call the shots on the future of his NBA career.

And with the seven-time All-Star saying as much Wednesday, the organization is reportedly ready to do what it takes to make its superstar happy, regardless of whether he's in Portland.

Heavy.com's Sean Deveney reported Thursday that if the Trail Blazers are going to rebuild and trade Lillard, they won't do it if he doesn't ask for it. One NBA executive told Deveney:

"They're not going to trade him on their own. He is going to have to come to them and say, 'OK, it is time, let's move on. They're not just going to ship him out to get rid of him. He has shown them loyalty and they're going to do the same. But more and more, there is a bigger chance he will ask out. He could very well be the focal point of all talk in the next couple months."

