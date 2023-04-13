Rapoport: DeAndre Hopkins Not Linked to Jets in Trade Rumors Ahead of 2023 NFL Draft

Cooper Neill/Getty Images

If Arizona Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins is traded this offseason, it's likely not going to be to the New York Jets.

During an appearance on the Pat McAfee Show Thursday, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported that Gang Green have not been linked to a trade for Hopkins despite striking out on Odell Beckham Jr., who signed a one-year deal with the Baltimore Ravens worth up to $18 million.

The news comes after Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated reported Wednesday that the Jets are "conditionally" interested in trading for Hopkins as they aim to build an explosive offense around Aaron Rodgers, who is expected to be traded from the Green Bay Packers to New York this offseason.

Breer wrote:

"I'd say yes, conditionally. That is, I think the Jets are going to do everything they can to go all in around Aaron Rodgers the way, say, the Buccaneers went all in around Tom Brady over the past three years, but they'll try and do it with some intelligent restraint, as Tampa Bay did. The Odell Beckham Jr. case is a good one with which to illustrate that. The Jets were absolutely in on OBJ. They just weren't in on him at $15 million for a single year."

Hopkins has been included in trade rumors since the end of the 2022 campaign and the Cardinals are open to moving him at the right price.

The 30-year-old has been one of the best receivers in the NFL over his 10-year career, though he's missed a significant amount of time over the last two seasons due to injury and a suspension for performance-enhancing drugs.

Still, he'd be a nice addition to any franchise looking for a boost in the pass-catching department. In just nine games last season, he caught 64 passes for 717 yards and three touchdowns.

The Jets aren't necessarily in need of wide receivers, though.

Gang Green signed Allen Lazard and Mecole Hardman in free agency this offseason to pair with Garrett Wilson, who had a spectacular rookie season, Corey Davis and Denzel Mims.

That said, acquiring Hopkins would help put the franchise over the top in 2023, so a move probably hasn't been entirely ruled out.