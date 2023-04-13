Cowboys' Micah Parsons Calls Out 'Idiot' Critic of Saquon Barkley; Giants RB Retweets

Michael Owens/Getty Images

Dallas Cowboys pass-rusher Micah Parsons may be rivals with Saquon Barkley on the field, but he had the New York Giants playmaker's back off it.

Parsons responded to a tweet pointing out that Barkley slowed down some as the 2022 campaign progressed and called the critic an "idiot" while advocating for the Giants to pay the two-time Pro Bowler:

The running back notably retweeted Parsons' comments onto his own timeline.

This wasn't just a case of Penn State players sticking together. Parsons provided reasoning for his opinion, pointing out opposing defenses scheme their gameplans around stopping star players like Barkley as the season progresses, which could lead to decreased production later in the year.

New York reached a long-term agreement with quarterback Daniel Jones, but placed the franchise tag on Barkley this offseason.

Kim Jones of Newsday reported the 26-year-old doesn't plan to sign the tag and will sit out the start of the team's offseason program. What's more, Ralph Vacchiano of Fox Sports noted Barkley "wasn't happy with the franchise tag, and this is his way of making that known."

Retweeting Parsons was another way of making it known.