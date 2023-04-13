Jets Rumors: Odell Beckham Jr. Was Seen as 'Luxury,' Not Focused on WR in NFL Draft

Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

The New York Jets may not look to the wide receiver position in the 2023 NFL draft despite failing to sign Odell Beckham Jr. this offseason.

ESPN's Matt Miller reported that Beckham was viewed as a "luxury addition" by New York rather than a player who addressed a vital need. As a result, the front office will focus on other areas in the draft.

The Jets traded Elijah Moore to the Cleveland Browns but signed Mecole Hardman and Allen Lazard to strengthen their depth at wideout. They'll be expecting big things from Garrett Wilson after he had 1,103 receiving yards in his rookie season as well.

Signing Beckham as a high-upside play made sense for New York. Maybe he can repeat the success of his Los Angeles Rams run from 2021, and he was on Aaron Rodgers' reported wish list ahead his expected move to the Big Apple.

In the end, it appears the Jets balked at the final price for the 30-year-old.

Beckham signed a one-year, $15 million contract with the Baltimore Ravens that includes $13.8 million guaranteed and an additional $3 million in incentives.

SNY's Connor Hughes reported the three-time Pro Bowler reached out to Jets officials and gave them the opportunity to match Baltimore's offer.