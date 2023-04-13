UFC's Alex Pereira Moves to Light Heavyweight; Still Eyes Israel Adesanya Fight

Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

After losing the UFC middleweight title to Israel Adesanya at UFC 287 last week, Alex Pereira is moving up a weight class.

According to Drake Riggs and Guilherme Cruz of MMAFighting.com, Pereira announced the move up from the 185-pound division in a YouTube video.

Pereira noted that while he is focused on the next challenge in the light heavyweight division, he could have another fight against Adesanya whenever he wants to and that he will keep an eye on the new middleweight champ's "behavior."

