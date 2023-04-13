X

    Giants Rumors: Dexter Lawrence Joins Saquon Barkley Skipping OTAs amid Contract Talks

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured Columnist IVApril 13, 2023

    EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - NOVEMBER 20: (NEW YORK DAILIES OUT) Dexter Lawrence #97 of the New York Giants in action against the Detroit Lions at MetLife Stadium on November 20, 2022 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. The Lions defeated the Giants 31-18. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)
    Jim McIsaac/Getty Images

    New York Giants defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence is joining running back Saquon Barkley as non-participants in the team's voluntary organized team activities this month, according to Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News.

    Lawrence, heading into the 2023 season on his fifth-year option, is ostensibly seeking a long-term extension with the Giants.

