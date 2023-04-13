Giants Rumors: Dexter Lawrence Joins Saquon Barkley Skipping OTAs amid Contract Talks

Jim McIsaac/Getty Images

New York Giants defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence is joining running back Saquon Barkley as non-participants in the team's voluntary organized team activities this month, according to Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News.

Lawrence, heading into the 2023 season on his fifth-year option, is ostensibly seeking a long-term extension with the Giants.

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.