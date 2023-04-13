Giants Rumors: Darren Waller Considered Trade from Raiders a 'Breath of Fresh Air'

AP Photo/John Locher

New York Giants tight end Darren Waller is reportedly excited about a fresh start in the Big Apple after the Las Vegas Raiders traded him in March.

ESPN's Jordan Raanan described how Waller went from inking a $51 million extension with the Raiders in September to being dealt six months later.

"Waller is excited for a fresh start in the NFL's largest market," Raanan wrote. "A 'breath of fresh air,' as one source close to Waller explained."

The Raiders found themselves under new leadership during the 2022 offseason when Dave Ziegler and Josh McDaniels arrived from the New England Patriots to become Las Vegas' general manager and head coach, respectively. Waller signed his new deal after the leadership change, but the relationship between the two sides reportedly soured somewhat afterward.

"The relationship between Waller and McDaniels and Ziegler wasn't contentious, but it became 'rocky' following the negotiations for Waller's extension, according to a source close to Waller," Raanan wrote.

Raiders owner Mark Davis previously said that Waller's injuries (he missed 14 of a possible 34 games over the past two seasons) ultimately played a part in the decision to trade him.

"Obviously, Darren was a big part of what our plan was, obviously by the contract he signed," Davis told reporters at the annual league meeting in March, per Raanan.

"Things didn't work out last year, just based on health. You know, we didn't quite get the Darren Waller that could have really helped us even more."

Las Vegas received trade offers for Waller at the deadline but did not make a deal. The Raiders and Giants talked at the NFL Scouting Combine about a trade, and New York ultimately sent the No. 100 overall pick (obtained from the Kansas City Chiefs when it traded wideout Kadarius Toney last year) for the talented tight end.

Now Waller is in New York, which has the makings of a great fit. Raanan noted how Giants general manager Joe Schoen and head coach Brian Daboll wanted him aboard.

"As an entrepreneur with plenty of off-the-field interests—he writes and produces his own music, hosts his own podcast—New York had appeal," Raanan wrote. "So did the Giants, with a coach and general manager who wanted Waller. Daboll and Schoen, unlike McDaniels and Ziegler, didn't inherit him."

This was ultimately a "well-received trade" for Waller, who should be a featured player in a Giants offense without a true No. 1 wideout at the moment. New York does have an offense on the rise, though, after improving from No. 31 to tied for No. 15 in scoring from 2021 to 2022.

Daboll and offensive coordinator Mike Kafka have made significant strides after just one year, and Waller could be in line for a big comeback to start his new chapter.