Umpire Larry Vanover Hospitalized; Hit in Head by Throw During Yankees-Guardians

Major League Baseball umpire Larry Vanover was transported to the hospital and is being evaluated for a concussion and other injuries after being hit in the head by a throw during Wednesday's game between the New York Yankees and Cleveland Guardians, per Tom Withers of the Associated Press.

In the top of the fifth inning, Guardians second baseman Andrés Giménez attempted to throw a runner out at home plate but instead hit Vanover in the head, knocking him to the infield grass between the mound and second base.

The 67-year-old got back on his feet without any assistance and was checked out by Cleveland's trainer before being taken out of the game.

Home plate umpire Chris Guccione told a pool reporter after the game that Vanover had "a pretty good-sized knot" on the left side of his head.

"They're going to do a concussion test and it sounded like he was coherent and that he knew kind of what was going on," Guccione said. "But he did have that glazed look on him. He's going to be at the hospital for the rest of the night maybe.

"That was scary. Very hard to focus after that after you see a colleague get hit. But they gave me updates, and I was like, 'All right. He's good. He's in safe hands.' So, we moved on."

Two runners scored in the fifth for the Yankees, who went on to win Wednesday's game 4-3.

Vanover is in his 33rd season as an MLB umpire. He has worked the MLB All-Star Game twice and also worked the 2016 World Series.