Report: USA Boxing, More Leaving IBA to Form New Organization amid Controversies

USA Boxing and a number of European boxing federations are breaking away from the International Boxing Association and forming World Boxing, per Les Carpenter of the Washington Post, as the IBA and its president, Umar Kremlev, remain mired in scandal.

Kremlev has been accused of "manipulating elections twice to remain in power," per that report. Meanwhile, the IBA has been accused of hiring referees and judges sullied by potential favoritism and ongoing concerns about some of the organization's financial backers.

"IBA leaders have failed to follow the recommendations of their own experts, which provided a clear pathway for athlete inclusion, fair play, proper governance, financial transparency, and responsibility," USA Boxing executive director Mike McAtee wrote in a February letter announcing why the United States would not be participating in the 2023 IBA world championships.

Canada, Great Britain, the Netherlands, Sweden and the Czech Republic joined the United States in abstaining from the contest.

The International Olympic Committee's decision to suspend the IBA and take over boxing at both the 2020 Games in Tokyo and the 2024 Games in Paris—with no current plans for boxing to be included in the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics—likely served as another impetus for the breakaway World Boxing.

IOC president Thomas Bach has reiterated that the sport still has a "pathway" to the L.A. Games if boxing can fix its "governance" issue before the Olympic program is finalized in October, a clear shot directed at the IBA. So for boxing to return to the Olympics in 2028, World Boxing appears to be its best hope.

Discussions to form World Boxing and defect from the IBA have been taking place since 2019, per Carpenter. It remains to be seen how the IBA will respond to the formation of World Boxing.