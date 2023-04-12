Aaron Rodgers Trade Rumors: Packers Want 2023 2nd-Rounder, 2024 1st-Rounder from Jets

AP Photo/Mike Roemer

The Green Bay Packers reportedly want a 2023 second-round pick and a guaranteed 2024 first-rounder in return from the New York Jets for quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

Charles Robinson of Yahoo Sports reported the news on the Wilde and Tausch show (36:40 mark) and added that the Packers are willing to give the Jets some draft compensation back in 2025 if Rodgers retires after the 2023 campaign.

However, Robinson reported Jets owner Woody Johnson refuses to deal a guaranteed first-round pick.

Per Robinson, Johnson has cold feet after the Denver Broncos traded a haul of picks (including 2022 and 2023 first-rounders) to the Seattle Seahawks for quarterback Russell Wilson only to finish in last place in the AFC West last year.

The Packers and Jets reportedly had parameters of the deal in place, per Robinson, but Rodgers' remarks on the Pat McAfee Show that he was "90 percent" certain he would retire before contemplating his future at a darkness retreat led to negotiation snafus.

Robinson added that the parameters would have been a third-rounder in 2023 and a first-rounder in 2024.

Rodgers, a four-time NFL MVP, said on the March 15 edition of the Pat McAfee Show that he intends to play for the Jets after 18 seasons in Green Bay. Nearly one month later, the Jets and Packers have yet to agree upon trade compensation involving Rodgers, who may still be on Green Bay's roster after the NFL draft, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.

"There hasn't been a whole lot of conversation, if any, over the last couple of weeks, going back to the owners meetings [from March 26-28]," Schefter said Tuesday on NFL Live, per Jenna Lemoncelli of the New York Post.

He added: "What's interesting is if the two sides can't figure out a deal by the time the draft comes [beginning April 27], then the Jets go ahead and make their picks… and Aaron Rodgers then has a decision to make about whether or not to show up to the mandatory minicamp in May."

For now, the staredown between the Packers and Jets continues as the future of Rodgers remains in limbo.