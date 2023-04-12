X

    Karim Benzema Hailed by Fans as Real Madrid Top Chelsea in UCL QFs Leg 1

    Doric SamApril 12, 2023

    MADRID, SPAIN - APRIL 12: Karim Benzema of Real Madrid celebrates scoring their teams first goal with team mates during the UEFA Champions League quarterfinal first leg match between Real Madrid and Chelsea FC at Estadio Santiago Bernabeu on April 12, 2023 in Madrid, Spain (Photo by MB Media/Getty Images)
    MB Media/Getty Images

    Thanks to the continued brilliance of star striker Karim Benzema, Real Madrid got off to a strong start to the UEFA Champions League quarterfinals with a 2-0 win over Chelsea in the first leg.

    Benzema scored in the 21st minute off a rebound when Vinícius Júnior redirected a Dani Carvajal through ball, which was saved by Kepa Arrizabalaga. The captain and reigning UEFA Player of the Year was trailing the play and found himself in the right place at the right time to put Real Madrid ahead for good.

    They kept the pressure on Chelsea throughout the contest by dominating the possession battle and firing 15 shots, 10 of which were on goal. In addition to his score, Benzema sent three more shots toward the net and also did his best to set up his teammates for potential assists. Arrizabalaga was frequently under duress and registered eight saves on the day. Marco Asensio added an insurance goal for Real Madrid in the 74th minute.

    But it was Benzema who was the star of the show, and fans on Twitter showered him with well-deserved praise:

    Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano

    …and it's 14 goals in last 9 Champions League knockout games for Karim Benzema ⚪️🤯 <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/UCL?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#UCL</a><br><br>It's always him. <a href="https://t.co/cX0jAB1CQC">pic.twitter.com/cX0jAB1CQC</a>

    B/R Football @brfootball

    ▪️ Hat trick in the first leg last season<br>▪️ Winner in extra time in the second leg<br>▪️ Opens the scoring today<br><br>Karim Benzema vs. Chelsea 👻 <a href="https://t.co/I5Ruj0W6J3">pic.twitter.com/I5Ruj0W6J3</a>

    Karim Benzema Hailed by Fans as Real Madrid Top Chelsea in UCL QFs Leg 1
    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon
    ARDENT GOONER @saltimes

    Benzema is a master. He weaves the web of linkup play. His football mind is brilliant.

    Statman Dave @StatmanDave

    Karim Benzema has had 3 shots on target in the first half against Chelsea, that's as many total shots as the whole Chelsea squad combined.<br><br>Outgunned. 💥 <a href="https://t.co/QIR9LDmlJ3">pic.twitter.com/QIR9LDmlJ3</a>

    CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️ @CBSSportsGolazo

    Karim Benzema loves scoring against Chelsea!<br><br>Dani Carvajal with a perfect pass. 🤌 <a href="https://t.co/Zzm4L45JDu">pic.twitter.com/Zzm4L45JDu</a>

    The Athletic | Football @TheAthleticFC

    Karim Benzema has scored 20 goals against English opponents in the Champions League, with only Lionel Messi scoring more (27).<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/RMACHE?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#RMACHE</a> | <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/RMCF?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#RMCF</a> | <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/UCL?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#UCL</a> <br><br>[<a href="https://twitter.com/OptaJoe?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@OptaJoe</a>] <a href="https://t.co/WnUHckucvn">pic.twitter.com/WnUHckucvn</a>

    The CR7 Timeline. @TimelineCR7

    Cristiano Ronaldo telling Karim Benzema that he's a better Champions League player than Lionel Messi. <a href="https://t.co/uqzviI5El1">pic.twitter.com/uqzviI5El1</a>

    Malik Ofori @malikofori

    it had to be Benzema

    GOAL @goal

    It had to be Karim Benzema 😈 <a href="https://t.co/zqFpn3EOlX">pic.twitter.com/zqFpn3EOlX</a>

    B/R Football @brfootball

    ⚽⚽⚽ vs. Chelsea<br>⚽ vs. Chelsea<br>⚽⚽ vs. Man City<br>⚽ vs. Man City<br>⚽⚽ vs. Liverpool<br>⚽ vs. Liverpool <br>⚽ vs. Chelsea<br><br>Benzema's last 11 goals in the Champions League have been against Premier League teams 😈 <a href="https://t.co/RLjRlU576U">pic.twitter.com/RLjRlU576U</a>

    Real Madrid C.F. 🇬🇧🇺🇸 @realmadriden

    ⚽ 21' | 1-0 | GOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAL by <a href="https://twitter.com/Benzema?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Benzema</a>!!! <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/FIFA23?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#FIFA23</a> | <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/UCL?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#UCL</a> <a href="https://t.co/yxTPuaiVmm">pic.twitter.com/yxTPuaiVmm</a>

    𝑺 𝑵 𝑬 𝑯 ➐ @SnehQueenBee

    Benzema is not only a top goalscorer but also a good team player. This is what I want The Rashford to be. 🤲

    Kelechi @JustKelechi

    See eh Benzema must always turn up

    Jack Fawcett @JackFawcett1704

    Benzema's off the ball movement is unreal. I wish a camera would just focus on him throughout a game, so intelligent. Draws the centre backs so far out the backline. So comfortable linking up. And his penalty area movement is elite.

    Kijana ya TUK 🎩🔱 @comradefyat

    Is Benzema the best number 9 of our generation?

    Real Madrid and Chelsea will face each other in the second leg of the UCL quarterfinals on Tuesday. Benzema will be primed and ready to keep his hot streak going as he looks to help lead Real Madrid to a second straight UCL title.