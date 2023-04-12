Arkansas' Anthony Black Declares for 2023 NBA Draft; Ranked No. 9 on B/R's Big Board

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Arkansas guard Anthony Black, a projected lottery pick, announced his intention to forgo his final three years of college eligibility and enter the 2023 NBA draft.

"Being one and done was always a goal of mine, but it wasn't something I necessarily expected to happen," Black said Wednesday on ESPN's NBA Today. "Coming in, I was focused on winning games and getting better, knowing the rest will take care of itself. I want to thank God and all the coaches who helped me from when I started playing AAU, through high school and college, including Coach Muss [Eric Musselman]. Also, my teammates and family for supporting me and being my biggest fan."

Black is the No. 9 overall prospect in the 2023 class, according to B/R's Jonathan Wasserman.

While he still has work to do to improve as a shooter and distributor as a primary ball-handler, Black is a big-bodied, 6'7" guard who excelled on the defensive end. He helped spearhead Arkansas' second-round defeat of top-seeded Kansas in the NCAA tournament and was named an All-SEC second-teamer.

Black told ESPN:

"Defense is something I was always super passionate about. That comes from me being competitive. Wanting to win, taking pride in my matchups and not get scored on. That was the first thing they taught us at Arkansas; defensive principles, having a head on a swivel, helping teammates and learning how to affect the game off the ball."

Black showed a capability and willingness to play off the ball as well, which should help him as he develops early in his NBA career.

Teams will also likely fall in love with his length as a guard and ability to switch on defense, making him a natural fit to potentially guard three positions.

Black arrived at Arkansas as a 247Sports 5-star prospect, ranked second among point guards in the 2022 class. He's the third-highest-rated recruit to ever sign with Arkansas, joining teammate Nick Smith Jr. and Al Jefferson, who played 14 years in the NBA.