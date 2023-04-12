X

    Shannon Sharpe Says Lakers' LeBron James Wouldn't Be Great NFL TE: 'Hell No'

    Tyler Conway@@jtylerconwayFeatured Columnist IVApril 12, 2023

    LOS ANGELES, CA - APRIL 11: LeBron James #6 of the Los Angeles Lakers talks to the media after the game against the Minnesota Timberwolves during the 2023 Play-In Tournament on April 11, 2023 at Crypto.Com Arena in Los Angeles, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2023 NBAE (Photo by Adam Pantozzi/NBAE via Getty Images)
    Adam Pantozzi/NBAE via Getty Images

    Shannon Sharpe is one of the media's biggest LeBron James supporters, but even he is skeptical about whether the Los Angeles Lakers star could have made it in the NFL.

    "Hell no! He don't know how to get off press," Sharpe said during an appearance on the Kelce brothers' New Heights podcast presented by Wave Sports + Entertainment. "They're gonna press him. You'd be foolish not to press him. Because he's gonna jump over top of you and catch it."

    James was a highly touted football prospect in high school before quitting to focus on basketball. He flirted with the idea of an NFL tryout during the 2011 NBA lockout and said he believes he could have made an NFL roster.

    James told Christopher Kamrani and Bill Oram of The Athletic:

    "I would have made the team. I would have tried out, but I would have made the team. One thing about it, I don't mind working for something, so if I would have had to try out for the Cowboys or the Seahawks, or if I'd have stayed home and went back home to Cleveland, I'd have tried (out), but I would have made the team. I just know what I'm capable of doing on the football field. Especially at that age."

    At 6'8", James would have been on the shortlist of tallest players to ever play in the NFL. Morris Stroud, who was listed at 6'10", is the tallest tight end in NFL history.

    Shannon Sharpe Says Lakers' LeBron James Wouldn't Be Great NFL TE: 'Hell No'
    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon