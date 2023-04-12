Odell Beckham Jr. Rumors: Contract Incentives Revealed for Ravens Star's $18M Deal

Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

Star wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. can make up to $18 million in his one-year deal with the Baltimore Ravens, and now his contract details have been reported.

According to Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk, Beckham was given a guaranteed salary of $15 million and can earn up to $3 million in performance-based incentives. He reportedly has a base salary of $1.165 million and received a signing bonus of $13.835 million.

However, his season totals in receptions, yards and touchdowns each carry up to $1 million in extra salary for him:

"The formula for receptions goes like this, for receptions: (1) $250,000 for 30 catches; (2) $500,000 for 40 catches; (3) $750,000 for 50 catches; or (4) $1 million for 60 catches, or if he leads the team in receptions.

"For receiving yardage, it's this: (1) $250,000 for 250 yards; (2) $500,000 for 500 yards; (3) $750,000 for 750 yards; or (4) $1 million for 1,000 yards, or if he leads the team in receiving yards.

"For receiving touchdowns, it's this: (1) $250,000 for three; (2) $500,000 for five; (3) $750,000 for seven; or (4) $1 million for nine, or if he leads the team in receiving touchdowns."

Also, thanks to the four voidable years on Beckham's deal, he only counts for a cap hit of $3.9 million in 2023 as opposed to the full $15 million.

Beckham is coming off his second ACL surgery and missed the entire 2022 season while recovering. Still, Baltimore believes he was worth the price tag because he provides the team with a No. 1-caliber receiver, which is something it has lacked for quite some time. Only once in the past five years have the Ravens had a 1,000-yard receiver, with tight end Mark Andrews and wideout Marquise Brown reaching the mark in 2021.

The addition of Beckham is also expected to be able to help mend the relationship between Baltimore and star quarterback Lamar Jackson, who requested to be traded last month following failed contract negotiations. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported on Tuesday that Jackson was active in recruiting Beckham to Baltimore, and the receiver had a "clear understanding" that the 2019 NFL MVP is expected to be under center in 2023.

If Beckham is able to help the Ravens mend fences with Jackson and can perform at a high level during the season, he will be worth every penny.