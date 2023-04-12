LeBron James, Stephen Curry Top NBA's Best-Selling Jersey List for 2nd Half of '22-23

LeBron James, Stephen Curry Top NBA's Best-Selling Jersey List for 2nd Half of '22-23April 12, 2023
Ezra Shaw/Getty Images
To the surprise of no one, LeBron James and Stephen Curry remain the NBA's two most popular players.
The NBA announced the top jersey sellers for the second half of the 2022-23 NBA season Wednesday, with James coming out on top and Curry right behind him.
