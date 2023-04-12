X

    LeBron James, Stephen Curry Top NBA's Best-Selling Jersey List for 2nd Half of '22-23

    Tyler Conway@@jtylerconwayFeatured Columnist IVApril 12, 2023

    SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 18: LeBron James #6 of the Los Angeles Lakers speaks to Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors during their game at Chase Center on October 18, 2022 in San Francisco, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)
    Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

    To the surprise of no one, LeBron James and Stephen Curry remain the NBA's two most popular players.

    The NBA announced the top jersey sellers for the second half of the 2022-23 NBA season Wednesday, with James coming out on top and Curry right behind him.

