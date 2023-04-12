NFL Exec: NFLPA 'Wanted Shock Factor and Embarrassment' with Team Report Card Grades

Christian Petersen

One NFL team executive criticized the utility of the report cards issued by the NFL Players Association, which graded franchises on a number of criteria.

"They didn't want help, they wanted shock factor and embarrassment," the executive said to The Athletic's Kalyn Kahler. "Without knowing methodology it's hard to guess what we were graded on."

Arizona Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon struck a similar tone.

"I don't do business like that," he said. "I don't know how the survey—what was asked and how it went on. When I talk to players, I sit down and we have honest conversations about everything."

The report cards graded teams in areas such as nutrition, travel, facilities and staffing. Inevitably fans drew attention to the organizations that graded poorly.

The Washington Commanders, for example, were rated the worst in the league, with F-minus grades in training room, locker room and team travel. Gannon might have taken issue in part because the Cardinals were only one spot better in 31st.

NFLPA president JC Tretter explained the purpose behind the venture:

"For many years, players have brought up the idea of creating a 'Free Agency Guide,' which would contain information that can help illuminate what that daily experience is like for players and their families from team to team. If knowledge is really power, then providing players with information about each club would not only help them make important career decisions, but it would also help raise the standards across each club."

Tretter added the union wanted to draw attention to areas in which teams were excelling, which not only benefits prospective players but also provides earned credit.

There's no question that public shaming was also an aspect of the report cards, and judging by some of the reaction, they clearly struck a nerve inside the NFL.