Logan Paul Eyes WWE Title; Eva Marie Reveals WWE Talks; Rumors on Trish vs. Becky

Bleacher Report catches you up on the latest news from the WWE Universe.

Logan Paul Wants to Win Championship in WWE

Despite having been an active wrestler for only a year, Logan Paul has already made a huge impact in WWE, and he has his sights set on even bigger accomplishments moving forward.

In an interview with ESPN's Mike Coppinger regarding his new, multiyear contract with WWE, Paul said he wants to win a championship:

"It's hard to do that when you don't have a long contract with a piece of talent or you're talking about putting a guy over who may not be there next year. ... The idea with this multiyear contract was to get really creative around the story that we're telling as my professional wrestling career unfolds. Being the hyper-ambitious person that I am, I'm going for a belt.

"I wouldn't have signed this contract if I didn't think that I was capable of getting a WWE belt. I think it'd be the coolest thing ever. I'd love to have it on my résumé, and I'd love to show every kid around the world who watches WWE that you can achieve anything."

Paul is best known for his Impaulsive podcast and presence on social media, which made him a perfect target for WWE in terms of celebrity involvement.

He was first brought in to be part of the storyline between Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn for WrestleMania 37, and while he didn't wrestle at that time, he showed an affinity for the wrestling business.

One year later, Paul had his first match at WrestleMania 38, teaming with The Miz in a win over Rey and Dominik Mysterio.

Paul instantly impressed the WWE Universe and continued to get better in singles matches against The Miz and Roman Reigns.

At WrestleMania 39 earlier this month, Paul had arguably his best match yet in a losing effort against Seth Rollins.

Paul is a natural in terms of his athletic ability and charisma, and if he continues to improve at the rate he has thus far, there is no reason why he can't hold a title at some point.

Eva Marie in "Constant Talks" with WWE

Eva Marie has had two separate stints in WWE, and comments she made this week suggest both sides may be interested in a third at some point.

In an interview with WrestleZone (h/t Subhojeet Mukherjee of Ringside News), Eva Marie said the following when asked if she would have interest in returning to WWE again in the future:

"Um, of course. That door is always open, I mean we're in constant talks. When I had originally left, I was filming my first lead action movie, so that door is definitely one of those things that is always, always open and I'm definitely down to always cause some trouble and stir up some things, that's for sure."

Eva Marie originally signed with WWE in 2013, primarily to be part of the Total Divas reality show on E!

After parting ways with WWE in 2017, she returned in 2020 with a new look and quickly aligned herself with Piper Niven, who was renamed Doudrop at the time.

Eva Marie entered into a feud with Alexa Bliss and had a match against her at SummerSlam 2021. Shortly thereafter, Doudrop turned on Eva Marie, and they had a rivalry as well.

As part of a flurry of cost-cutting measures, Eva Marie was released from the company in November 2021, just one year after her return.

While Eva Marie never developed into a top-flight wrestler, she has the type of look and presence that tends to play well in WWE.

She also has a huge following on social media, which is always a bonus from WWE's perspective, as it gets more potential eyes on the product.

WWE doesn't necessarily need Eva Marie and vice versa, but due to their long-running relationship, it wouldn't be surprising to see them link up again in the future.

WWE Reportedly Planning Lynch vs. Stratus for SummerSlam

In the wake of WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus turning on Becky Lynch on Monday night's episode of Raw, WWE is reportedly planning a match between them at a major event.

According to Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio (h/t Felix Upton of Ringside News), Lynch and Stratus are currently slated to have a match at SummerSlam.

SummerSlam is scheduled for Aug. 5 at Ford Field in Detroit, meaning it has the potential to be one of the biggest and highest-attended SummerSlams of all time.

Stratus returned during the build toward WrestleMania 39 to help Lynch and her longtime friend, Lita, beat Damage CTRL's Iyo Sky and Dakota Kai for the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships.

Trish then teamed with Becky and Lita at WrestleMania 39 in a six-woman tag team win over Damage CTRL.

On Monday's Raw, Lynch and Lita were supposed to defend the tag titles against Raquel Rodriguez and Liv Morgan, but Lita fell victim to a mystery attacker, which forced Stratus to step in for her.

Raquel and Liv won when Morgan pinned Stratus with a roll-up to win the titles. Lynch comforted Stratus after the loss, but when she turned her back, Trish attacked her and then laid her out with a Chick Kick.

There is nearly four months between now and SummerSlam, so it is unclear how WWE will keep the storyline between Lynch and Stratus hot for that long, but when the match does eventually happen, it has a chance to be special.

