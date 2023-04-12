NBA Playoff Picture 2023: Updated East Bracket After Trae Young, Hawks Advance

0 of 1

With the conclusion of the Atlanta Hawks' play-in game against the Miami Heat on Tuesday, we are now just one game away from learning what the Eastern Conference bracket will look like heading into the NBA playoffs.

The Hawks caught the Heat flat-footed on Tuesday, leading by 21 in the first half at one point.

Miami entered the matchup as five-point favorites but couldn't hold off Trae Young and the Hawks, who won 116-105, with seven players scoring in the double digits. Young alone put up 25, to go with seven assists and eight rebounds.

The Heat couldn't stay in the game despite the best efforts of Kyle Lowry, whose 33 points were the most in a game this year. Ouch.

As Bill Simmons put it, the Hawks "bully-balled" the Heat.

Atlanta will meet the Boston Celtics in the first round of the playoffs on Saturday. But the Hawks have got a long road ahead of them, opening as eight-point underdogs against Boston.

The Celtics are 3-0 against the Hawks this season.

On Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN, the Chicago Bulls will take on the Toronto Raptors to determine the final playoff team in the East, with the winner advancing to take on the top-seeded Milwaukee Bucks. The Raptors head into the game as 5.5-point favorites.

Let's take a look at the Eastern Conference bracket as it currently stands following the conclusion of the Atlanta-Miami play-in game, as well as the overall standings in the conference.

