NFL Draft 2023 Rumors: Texans Not a 'Lock' to Take QB; Could 'Auction' No. 2 Pick

While many believe the Houston Texans are going to select a quarterback with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft later this month, that reportedly might not be the case.

ESPN's Adam Schefter said on Tuesday's episode of NFL Live that he's "not convinced just yet" it's a "lock" that the Texans will select a quarterback and "it becomes interesting if Houston decides to auction off that pick."

This year's draft class has some impressive quarterback prospects, the top two of which are Bryce Young and C.J. Stroud. The Carolina Panthers will undoubtedly select their quarterback of the future with the No. 1 pick, which would leave the Texans with whichever player is still available.

Teams likely will have to pay a premium price for the opportunity to select whoever is left over between Young and Stroud. Both of them are viewed to be potential cornerstones any franchise could build around. It would be surprising to see Houston pass up on the opportunity to select one of them.

The Texans had 3-13-1 last season with Davis Mills as their primary starter. The 2021 third-round pick threw for 3,118 yards, 17 touchdowns and 15 interceptions in his 15 games in 2022. Houston's passing offense ranked 25th in the league with 196.7 yards per game.

It was just a couple years ago that the Texans thought they were set at the quarterback position with three-time Pro Bowler Deshaun Watson under center. However, he sat out the entire 2021 season amid allegations of sexual assault and misconduct from more than two dozen women. The team traded him to the Cleveland Browns prior to last season, and he was suspended for the first 11 games of the year.

Giving up the No. 2 pick would be a massive decision for Houston, as it would likely keep the team's rebuild going for a few years longer than it would with Young or Stroud on the roster.