Phillies' Bryce Harper Cleared to Hit in Games; Reinjury Risk on Slides of Concern

Gregory Fisher/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Philadelphia Phillies star Bryce Harper is progressing nicely in his recovery from Tommy John surgery, but there's still a small hinderance stopping him from getting back in the lineup.

According to Corey Seidman of NBC Sports, Phillies manager Rob Thomson indicated Tuesday that Harper "would be ready to hit in a game today but again emphasized the risks associated with sliding."

Harper began taking ground balls at first base and practiced modified sliding Tuesday, continuing his progression, as he has been hitting high velocity and off the breaking-ball machine in the batting cages. Thomson illustrated that certain situations could put Harper in position where he could reinjure his surgically repaired right UCL.

"Once he gets on base, then we can put a brace on him," Thomson said. "But if he hits a double, we can't hand a brace off to him as he's rounding first base. That's really where it gets dangerous."

There still remains no timetable for Harper's return, but Seidman noted that he has a follow-up appointment "in the coming weeks" that should provide more clarity.

"Once they clear him to do full-out sliding, once we get that, then we'd reevaluate," Thomson added.

However, it appears that Harper could be able to make it back before the initial prognosis of the All-Star break. Per Seidman, "early-to-mid-June seems more likely as of this moment" for the 30-year-old to make his return.

When Harper does come back, he likely will be relegated to playing as Philadelphia's designated hitter. He spent 90 games there last season plus 17 more in the playoffs as he helped lead the Phillies to the 2022 World Series.