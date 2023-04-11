X

    Rodri's Goal Stuns Fans as Manchester City Top Bayern Munich in 2023 UCL QF Leg 1

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured Columnist IVApril 11, 2023

    MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - APRIL 11: Rodri of Manchester City celebrates after scoring a goal to make it 1-0 during the UEFA Champions League quarterfinal first leg match between Manchester City and FC Bayern Munich at Etihad Stadium on April 11, 2023 in Manchester, United Kingdom. (Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images)
    Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

    Manchester City inched closer to the Champions League title it has coveted for years with a 3-0 win over Bayern Munich in the first leg of their quarterfinal clash on Tuesday.

    An impressive strike from Rodri got City on the board in the 27th minute:

    CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️ @CBSSportsGolazo

    RODRI. TOP BINS. 🎯 <a href="https://t.co/q5SXNEMSIq">pic.twitter.com/q5SXNEMSIq</a>

    The Spanish midfielder had a total of 15 goals in 193 appearances across all competitions in his Manchester City career entering Tuesday. Fans certainly weren't expecting him to unleash such a venomous strike, with his weaker foot no less.

    Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA

    what an out-rodri-ous goal

    Daniel Zeqiri @ZeqiriDan

    Hard enough playing City without Rodri doing things like that with his left foot. One of the most measured strikes with a weaker foot I can remember.

    Tom Williams @tomwfootball

    Poor from Bayern to not have anticipated the 25-yard left-foot Rodri curler.

    Raj Chohan @rajsinghchohan

    Top hit, weak foot, incredible. Tuchel fuming at Musiala switching off on tracking Rodri I presume.

    Chris Williams @Chris78Williams

    Unsaveable that shot from Rodri. The ball was about three foot the other side of the post when it left his boot, curled in beautifully. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/MCIFCB?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#MCIFCB</a>

    Statman Dave @StatmanDave

    Rodri's first half by numbers vs. Bayern Munich:<br><br>90% pass accuracy<br>7 ground duels won<br>4 tackles won<br>2/2 dribbles completed<br>1/1 long ball completed<br>1 interception<br>1 goal<br><br>Pick that one out. 🚀 <a href="https://t.co/MEhvv8vElI">pic.twitter.com/MEhvv8vElI</a>

    Mike Minay @MikeMinay

    That was a beauty from Rodri. Beautiful. Haaland might be jealous. <br><br>You don't stop that. <br><br>If you search top bins in the dictionary, Rodri is the definition. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ManCity?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ManCity</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/MCFC?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#MCFC</a>

    Manchester City used its press to force Bayern defender Dayot Upamecano into a mistake for its second tally. Erling Haaland's cross found the head of Bernardo Silva, who doubled his club's lead in the 70th minute. Seven minutes later, Haaland got himself in position for a typically straightforward finish.

    CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️ @CBSSportsGolazo

    "He just leaves a trail of destruction through every defense he encounters"<br><br>Erling Haaland is different gravy. ⭐️ <a href="https://t.co/31p7zOtpFT">pic.twitter.com/31p7zOtpFT</a>

    Football Daily @footballdaily

    Erling Haaland is the 𝐅𝐈𝐑𝐒𝐓 Premier League player in history to score 45 goals in a single season. <br><br>ANOTHER RECORD FALLS. 🇳🇴 <a href="https://t.co/ZKsRskLyPg">pic.twitter.com/ZKsRskLyPg</a>

    Manchester City @ManCity

    .<a href="https://twitter.com/ErlingHaaland?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@ErlingHaaland</a> sets a new record for goals scored by a <a href="https://twitter.com/premierleague?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@premierleague</a> player in all competitions! ✨ <a href="https://t.co/AHiRhRzbJL">pic.twitter.com/AHiRhRzbJL</a>

    Elliott Bennett @Ebenno88

    45 goals in all competitions 🤯<br>Haaland perfect striker in the perfect team for him. The chances City create and the type of striker he is 🙌🏽 match made in heaven 👏🏽⚽️

    In general, it wasn't a dominant performance by Pep Guardiola's side from start to finish. The way in which Manchester City put the screws to Bayern in the second half sent quite the message, though.

    A one-goal deficit against the reigning English champion was somewhat manageable. Even going two goals down wasn't the end of the world. But Bayern Munich's hopes of advancing to the semifinals unraveled in short order.

    B/R Football @brfootball

    Bayern had only conceded two goals in the Champions League this season.<br><br>Man City 𝒓𝒆𝒂𝒍𝒍𝒚 put three past them today 😱 <a href="https://t.co/FRsdk7YMW2">pic.twitter.com/FRsdk7YMW2</a>

    James Whaling @jjwhaling

    I'm not sure you can play football better than City are atm. Flawless.

    Scott Saunders @_scottsaunders

    Destruction from Man City. Only Real Madrid's UCL aura has a chance of being strong enough to stop them this year.

    jamie jackson @JamieJackson___

    tie: OVER

    Frank Khalid OBE @FrankKhalidUK

    Man City are a different level to everyone. If we do somehow scrape through Real Madrid then it's going to be a very difficult game. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/MCIBAY?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#MCIBAY</a>

    ODDSbible @ODDSbible

    Bundesliga fans watching Man City make Bayern Munich look like the farmers for once <a href="https://t.co/PKoZ6GlrWd">pic.twitter.com/PKoZ6GlrWd</a>

    Neil Robertson @nr147

    If this was boxing they would stop the fight. City looking ridiculous the last couple weeks. Bayern desperately need a goal can't see them overturning a 3 goal deficit

    Bayern will host the second leg on April 19, but the tie might be academic at this point. Scoring three goals will be difficult enough. Manager Thomas Tuchel will have to find a way for his players to put their foot on the gas without being carved open by Manchester City on the counterattack.