Landing Spots for Buccaneers LB Devin White After Requesting Trade

0 of 5

Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images

We don't see many Pro Bowl linebackers on the move via trade in the offseason. Yet Devin White could suit up for a new team in the upcoming NFL season at his request.

According to ESPN's Jenna Laine, White has requested a trade because he's "fed up."

"The source did not provide specifics on the root cause of White's frustration, but said he has become very unhappy in his current situation," Laine wrote.

"Another source told ESPN that White's frustrations stem from negotiations over a new contract."

Per ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers don't want to trade White.

White played a key role in the Buccaneers' 2020 Super Bowl team, leading the club in tackles (140) and tackles for loss (15) with nine sacks. In that year, he earned a second-team All-Pro nod as a part of a defense that ranked eighth in scoring and sixth in yards allowed.

In the following season, White made the Pro Bowl roster, registering 128 tackles, eight for loss, 3.5 sacks and three pass breakups.

Based on White's overall production, we can see why the Buccaneers want to retain him, though with that said, he has warts in his game that may complicate negotiations on a new deal.

In all four of his seasons, White has missed at least 8.1 percent of his tackle attempts. He's also struggled in coverage, allowing at least a 104.9 passer rating in two of the last three seasons.

This past year, Hall of Famer Warren Sapp questioned White's effort in the Buccaneers' Week 8 Thursday night loss to the Baltimore Ravens. Sapp didn't sugarcoat his criticism in a (NSFW) film breakdown of the game.

"I want you to watch the effort of the captain right here, No. 45," Sapp said (h/t SI.com's David Harrison). "How do you show up with your defense on Monday morning with this type of effort? I'd ask for your 'C' off your chest. Are you s--tting me? Are you kidding me right now? What is that?"

Any team that's willing to trade for White must consider all these factors—the good and the bad—with the idea that he may want a new contract that puts him close to the five highest-paid players at his position in annual salary (AAV).

Currently, C.J. Mosley's deal lists fifth in AAV among off-ball linebackers at $17 million per year. White has an $11.7 million cap hit in the final year of his rookie contract.

Based on White's play strengths and weaknesses with the possibility that he wants a pay raise, we've come up with five potential trade destinations for him. From a team perspective, each landing spot takes schematic fit, cap space and roster need into account. The clubs are listed in order from fifth-best match to best match.