WWE NXT Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from April 11
WWE NXT promised to begin setting the stage for NXT Spring Breakin' on the April 11 edition of the gold brand, emanating from the WWE Performance Center.
Four men would step into a No. 1 contender Fatal 4-Way to determine the next challenger for Carmelo Hayes' NXT Championship. Only Dragon Lee and JD McDonagh had earned spots before the show, but Bron Breakker was also certain to want his opportunity.
Kiana James and Fallon Henley hoped to get back on the same page to regain the NXT Women's Tag Team Championships from Isla Dawn and Alba Fyre.
Von Wagner wanted to fight Ilja Dragunov despite the insistence of his manager Mr. Stone that they refocus. Stone declared he would leave Wagner if the big man lost again.
Andre Chase would hold a Chase U MVP ceremony for Duke Hudson. Cora Jade would explain her actions after a vicious attack of Indi Hartwell.
These were only the announced segments from a show that was certain to be big time for the gold brand on the road to NXT Spring Breakin'.
Carmelo Hayes Calls Out Bron Breakker and Faces Potential Future Challengers
- This segment included the announcement of NXT Spring Breakin' in two weeks, which would be where the next No. 1 contender would face Melo.
- While Breakker was offered the fourth spot, it was not confirmed he would take it.
Carmelo Hayes offered Bron Breakker a spot in the No. 1 contender Fatal 4-Way. Dragon Lee interrupted followed by JD McDonagh, both wanting their respect. Grayson Waller arrived to announce he was the third man.
This was a fine opening segment but accomplished very little as no one in this segment said much of note. It was the classic multi-man feud build where everyone got in their two-sentence shot then moved on.
It might have worked better if NXT had not already announced both Dragon and McDonagh for the Fatal 4-Way.
Instead, the only surprise so far has been the return of the NXT loudmouth, who should be a future challenger to Him but not with only two weeks of build.
Grade
C
Notable Moments