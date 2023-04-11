WWE NXT Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from April 11

0 of 1

Credit: WWE.com.

WWE NXT promised to begin setting the stage for NXT Spring Breakin' on the April 11 edition of the gold brand, emanating from the WWE Performance Center.



Four men would step into a No. 1 contender Fatal 4-Way to determine the next challenger for Carmelo Hayes' NXT Championship. Only Dragon Lee and JD McDonagh had earned spots before the show, but Bron Breakker was also certain to want his opportunity.

Kiana James and Fallon Henley hoped to get back on the same page to regain the NXT Women's Tag Team Championships from Isla Dawn and Alba Fyre.

Von Wagner wanted to fight Ilja Dragunov despite the insistence of his manager Mr. Stone that they refocus. Stone declared he would leave Wagner if the big man lost again.

Andre Chase would hold a Chase U MVP ceremony for Duke Hudson. Cora Jade would explain her actions after a vicious attack of Indi Hartwell.

These were only the announced segments from a show that was certain to be big time for the gold brand on the road to NXT Spring Breakin'.

