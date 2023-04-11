NFL Draft 2023 Rumors: Will Anderson Jr. to Visit Lions; DET Holds No. 6 Pick

Sean Gardner/Getty Images

Alabama star Will Anderson Jr. will officially meet with the Detroit Lions this week ahead of the 2023 NFL draft, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

Pelissero noted the Houston Texans are the only other team that has hosted the skilled edge-rusher, who's widely expected to be one of the top picks in the draft.

Because of that, Anderson might be off the board entirely when the Lions are on the clock at No. 6. He was projected to go third overall to the Arizona Cardinals in Bleacher Report's most recent mock draft, though ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr. had him landing in the Motor City in his newest mock Tuesday.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Monday the Arizona Cardinals have heard from at least six other teams interested in trading up to No. 3. If that were to happen, then you might see quarterbacks go with the first four picks.

That would then put Anderson or Georgia defensive lineman Jalen Carter firmly in play for the Lions.

Detroit used a top-five selection on Aidan Hutchinson last year, and the decision has paid early dividends. Hutchinson had 9.5 sacks and nine tackles for loss en route to finishing runner-up in the Defensive Rookie of the Year voting.

Imagine lining up Anderson on the other side of the line. In three seasons at Alabama, he piled up 34.5 sacks and 58.5 tackles for loss and won every major individual defensive award.

B/R NFL scout Matt Holder compared Anderson to three-time All-Pro Khalil Mack.

"The best way to describe Will Anderson Jr.'s college tape is that everything just looked easy for him," Holder wrote. "From his movement skills to how effortlessly he took on blocks, it almost looked like he was getting bored out there. That's part of the reason why he's been considered the top player in this year's draft class since last January."