X

    Hanna, Haley Cavinder Won't Return to Miami WCBB, Will Begin 'New Chapter'

    Erin WalshApril 11, 2023

    GREENVILLE, SOUTH CAROLINA - MARCH 24: Haley Cavinder #14 of the Miami Hurricanes and Hanna Cavinder #15 of the Miami Hurricanes sit on the bench during the second half against the Villanova Wildcats in the Sweet 16 round of the NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament at Bon Secours Wellness Arena on March 24, 2023 in Greenville, South Carolina. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
    Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

    The Cavinder twins are moving on from college basketball.

    Hanna and Haley Cavinder announced Tuesday that they will not return to the Miami Hurricanes women's basketball team for the 2023-24 season, forgoing their final year of NCAA eligibility.

    It's unclear what's next for the Cavinders, who have more than $1 million in combined name, image and likeness deals.

    Haley Cavinder @CavinderHaley

    When one door closes, another door opens… to be continued🧡 <a href="https://twitter.com/CavinderHanna?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CavinderHanna</a> <a href="https://t.co/0pXKOpBpaO">pic.twitter.com/0pXKOpBpaO</a>

    This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

    For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.