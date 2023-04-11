Hanna, Haley Cavinder Won't Return to Miami WCBB, Will Begin 'New Chapter'

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

The Cavinder twins are moving on from college basketball.

Hanna and Haley Cavinder announced Tuesday that they will not return to the Miami Hurricanes women's basketball team for the 2023-24 season, forgoing their final year of NCAA eligibility.

It's unclear what's next for the Cavinders, who have more than $1 million in combined name, image and likeness deals.

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.