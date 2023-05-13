Ranking Knicks' Top Trade Targets After 2023 NBA Playoff Loss

Ranking Knicks' Top Trade Targets After 2023 NBA Playoff LossMay 13, 2023
The New York Knicks made progress during the 2022-23 NBA season.
Maybe it wasn't the championship breakthrough their most optimistic fans hoped to see, but that was never a realistic outcome. The squad at least got back to the second round of the playoffs before losing to the Miami Heat in six games.
Still, getting Julius Randle back to his All-Star form, watching Jalen Brunson elevate to near-All-Star levels and witnessing a breakout season from Immanuel Quickley pushed the regular season close to best-case-scenario territory.
Of course, there's always more work to be done, and the Knicks could look to the trade market to tackle some of it. If they do, the following three trade targets should have their attention.
3. Buddy Hield, Indiana Pacers
The Knicks have enough trade chips to broker a blockbuster trade (we'll examine two options in a minute), but if they don't want to empty their asset collection, then Buddy Hield would be helpful to have.
New York took a ton of threes this season (eighth-most attempts) but didn't convert nearly enough of them (19th in percentage). With off-the-dribble attackers like Randle, Brunson and RJ Barrett, the Knicks could really use a knockdown shooter like Hield to stretch out opposing defenses.
Few players can match his perimeter prowess. Since entering the league in 2016-17, he has made 1,705 three-pointers. Only Stephen Curry—literally the greatest shooter ever—has more makes over this stretch, per StatHead Basketball. Hield's 40.2 percent conversion rate ranks sixth among the 52 players with 800-plus triples during this time period.
Hield would give this offense some badly needed breathing room, and he shouldn't cost a fortune, since the 30-year-old doesn't fit the timeline of most of his Indiana Pacers teammates.
2. Jimmy Butler, Miami Heat
Just to be clear, there are zero indications Jimmy Butler will be available—but it's worth a shot for the Knicks.
His 2022-23 campaign may have been the strongest of his career (22.9 points on 53.9 percent shooting, plus 5.9 rebounds and 5.3 assists), and he proved both his talent and toughness throughout the series against the Knicks. If they can't beat him, might as well try to get him on the squad.
Even with Miami advancing to the Eastern Conference Final, consistency has been an issue in recent years, and the aging roster could use a shake-up. Dealing Butler while he is still in his prime could allow the squad to build around Bam Adebayo and Tyler Herro.
The former star pupil under Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau when both were with the Chicago Bulls could be interested in making a move to another big market to play with some top talent close to contention. If nothing else, New York has little to lose by making a phone call.
Swapping in Butler for Barrett (and a bunch of picks and others prospects) would net the Knicks a lockdown defender, tireless worker and high-level shot-creator for himself and his teammates. In one single swap, New York could go from a prickly underdog to full-fledged title contenders.
1. Luka Dončić, Dallas Mavericks
You know how the Knicks have been sitting atop a mountain of assets and waiting for the right superstar to shake loose? Well, the Dallas Mavericks' colossally disappointing season could have sounded opportunity's knock.
Now, again, this is more of a pie-in-the-sky target, as Luka Dončić himself has said he's not looking for the exits, but why wouldn't he? Dallas torpedoed from the conference finals to the draft lottery in one year, getting zero return on its all-in gamble on Kyrie Irving along the way. The Mavs, by the way, could lose Irving this summer, and they have few young players on the roster, none of whom projects as anything close to a can't-miss star.
The collapse was enough to shake the franchise and spark concerns about how this might impact his "future in Dallas and willingness to be patient," per The Athletic's Tim Cato. So, even if Dončić hasn't yet thought about a trade, others sure have.
If he's even remotely available, the Knicks should offer whatever it takes to get him. He is 24 years old and already ranks favorably among the best players on the planet. New York already knows he plays well with Brunson, and it would have one of the league's top trios with those two and Randle. Even if it had to gut most of the roster around them, that's a championship foundation to build upon.