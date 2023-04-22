Ranking Nets' Top Trade Targets After 2023 NBA Playoff Loss to 76ers

0 of 3

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

The Brooklyn Nets abandoned their NBA championship hopes—at least for the 2022-23 season—when they traded away both Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant.

Now, the question for the Nets to tackle is when they plan on re-entering the title race.

Their playoff elimination allows them to shift their focus forward, but how far into the future are they thinking? Did they see enough from breakout star Mikal Bridges to think they construct a contender around him? Or are the cupboards too bare to make that happen?

With Brooklyn potentially being among the most active teams on the trade market this summer, let's assemble (and rank!) their top three targets.

