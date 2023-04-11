Tua Tagovailoa Talks Dolphins' Outlook After Jalen Ramsey Trade: 'I'm Very Excited'

Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images

The Miami Dolphins continued to load their roster with star talent this offseason, making a blockbuster trade for cornerback Jalen Ramsey to continue an all-in trend that began last year.

Suffice it to say Tua Tagovailoa is champing at the bit to get things going for the 2023 season.

"I'm very excited," Tagovailoa said, per Hal Habib of the Palm Beach Post. "I think our entire team is excited to get back out there. Get to meet a lot of the newer guys and guys who have been in this system for a whole year now. So it's very exciting. And I think a lot of fans, the community, everyone is very supportive."

