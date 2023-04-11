Video: Rangers' Andrew Heaney Ties AL Record with 9 Consecutive Strikeouts vs. Royals

Ron Jenkins/Getty Images

While facing the Kansas City Royals on Monday, Texas Rangers starting pitcher Andrew Heaney etched his name in the history books with an impressive feat.

Heaney tied an American League record by recording nine consecutive strikeouts during the game, joining Tyler Alexander (2020) and Doug Fister (2012), both of whom accomplished this feat while with the Detroit Tigers :

The 31-year-old threw five innings and allowed one unearned run and two hits while recording 10 strikeouts before leaving the mound. Reliever Brock Burke took over in the sixth.

Monday's outing was a much-needed confidence boost for Heaney after his disastrous first start of the season last Tuesday, in which he allowed seven earned runs in a 7-2 loss to the Baltimore Orioles. He surely will be looking to stay in top form when he makes his next start.