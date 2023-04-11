Draymond Green on Rudy Gobert Punching Kyle Anderson: 'It Was the Wrong Decision'

Stephen Maturen

The video of Rudy Gobert punching Kyle Anderson during the Timberwolves' win over the New Orleans Pelicans on Sunday was one of the enduring images from the final day of the regular season.

Gobert and Anderson got into a verbal altercation during a timeout that ultimately led to the 7-footer taking a swing at his teammate and the two needed to be separated.

He ended up being sent home following the incident.

The outrage surrounding the situation was widespread around the league. And although he doesn't support his actions, Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green empathized with Gobert.

"I personally think Rudy Gobert is a little on the softer side, myself," Green said on the latest episode of his podcast. "He gained a little respect from me because he stood up for himself. I've never really seen the guy stand up for himself. Didn't really know if the guy was capable of standing up for himself.

"He stood up for himself a bit. Unfortunately, doesn't really work. Take it from me, I know how that goes. Doesn't quite work in that environment. But I do understand the thinking. ... Unfortunately for Rudy Gobert, it was the wrong decision."

It was reported Monday that Gobert will be suspended for Minnesota's play-in tournament game against the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday. The team will also be without defensive stopper Jaden McDaniels and big man Naz Reid, who are both out with injuries.

The three-time Defensive Player of the Year will be available to play if the Timberwolves lose to the Lakers or for any of their future playoff series.

Gobert, 30, was acquired by Minnesota in a blockbuster deal this past offseason in exchange for four first-round picks and All-Rookie center Walker Kessler. He averaged 13.6 points and 11.8 rebounds in 69 games this season. His 1.4 blocks were a career low.

Meanwhile, Green is getting ready to help the Warriors defend their NBA title as the No. 6 seed in the West. He has a close understanding of what Gobert is going through because he had an altercation of his own earlier in the year.

Shortly before the start of the regular season, a video surfaced of Green punching teammate Jordan Poole during a preseason practice. He ended up taking a few days away from the team but was not suspended for the incident like Gobert.

Despite the message on his podcast, Green actually trolled the three-time All-Star on Twitter by writing "Insecurity is always loud," which is what Gobert tweeted out following Green's situation with Poole.