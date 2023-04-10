Trade Packages for Atlanta Hawks Star Guard Trae Young

0 of 4

Todd Kirkland/Getty Images

The 2023 postseason is barely upon us, and it already feels like the middle of fake trade season.

Damian Lillard doesn't want to be a part of a rebuild, Bradley Beal is starting to feel impatient, Luka Dončić is already refuting reports that he might ask out, and Trae Young might be available as early as this summer.

"With the offseason approaching, league sources say the [Atlanta] Hawks' front office has the green light from ownership to do whatever it wants to with the roster, which includes considering trade opportunities involving All-Star point guard Trae Young," Kevin O'Connor wrote for The Ringer on Monday.

He later added that "any deal would need to net another All-Star player coming back and/or a group of valuable players and picks."

Given Young's defensive limitations and the Hawks' proximity to mediocrity for two years, we may not be looking at a Donovan Mitchell-like trade package here, but Atlanta won't give him away. And it sounds like the ideal return would have the team at least remaining competitive.

In other words, this isn't a "blow it up and rebuild" scenario for Atlanta, nor should it be a "move heaven and earth" scenario for most potential suitors.

That alone narrows the field down a decent bit, but there's still a handful of teams for which Young would make sense as the point guard of the future.

For all the talk of his poor defense and potential shortcomings as a leader, he's still just 24. And after five NBA seasons, he already has eye-popping career averages of 25.5 points, 9.3 assists and 2.5 threes.

Whatever team he might end up on for 2023-24 (including the incumbent Hawks) would have a one-man offensive engine the likes of which we haven't seen many times in league history.