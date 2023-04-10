Report: Jalen Carter to Visit Seahawks, Raiders This Week Ahead of 2023 NFL Draft

Stacy Revere/Getty Images

Jalen Carter is scheduled to visit with the Seattle Seahawks and Las Vegas Raiders this week, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter and Pro Football Talk's Peter King.

Carter's visit with the Seahawks will be on Tuesday.

