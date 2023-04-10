Insider: Bronny James 'Ready to Contribute to College Hoops' After Nike Hoop Summit

Michael Hickey/Getty Images

The college basketball world is still waiting for Bronny James to decide where he is going to school, but it had the chance to evaluate his game against some of the best players in the country at the McDonald's All-American Game and Nike Hoop Summit.

And the son of all-time great LeBron James left a solid impression.

Sam Vecenie of The Athletic noted scouts believed the younger James "struggled a bit at times" during practices leading up to the McDonald's All-American Game, although that changed during the game itself.

He finished with 15 points and four assists, notably showing off his outside shot with five made three-pointers. Vecenie called it an "impressive showcase" and highlighted the fact James belonged there among the nation's best "on his own merits as a player, not on his last name."

It was more of the same at Nike Hoop Summit, with Vecenie saying "he looked like a player who was ready to contribute to college hoops next season with his shooting and athleticism" after performing better in the game than practice.

James is a 4-star prospect and the No. 33 overall player in the 2023 class, per 247Sports' composite rankings.

He has been connected to USC, Ohio State and Oregon throughout much of the recruiting process, although there still remains some mystery as to where he will ultimately end up. A reporter at the Nike Hoop Summit was cut off when asking about a timeline for the decision.

While it remains to be seen where James will ultimately play, whichever school lands him can take solace knowing he looked the part of an impactful college contributor against the best of his peers.