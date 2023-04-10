Rob Gronkowski on NFL Return in 2023: 'No Chance Anymore, I'm Happily Retired'

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Rob Gronkowski's second retirement is sticking.

The future Hall of Famer told TMZ Sports there is "no chance" of him making a return to the NFL next season.

"There's no chance anymore," Gronkowski said. "I'm happily retired."

Gronkowski retired for a second time after the 2021 season but saw persistent rumors of a return throughout the 2022 campaign. The Buccaneers reportedly tried coaxing the tight end out of retirement late in the regular season, but Gronkowski held firm and remained out of football.

Any chance of a second comeback was nixed when Tom Brady announced his own second retirement in February. Brady was Gronkowski's only primary quarterback over the course of his career, and it's unlikely he'd come back at age 33 to play with a new signal-caller.

Gronkowski said he has maintained his competitive edge by playing pickleball, which is one of the fastest-growing recreational sports in the country.

"I'm happily retired. I'm still competing, I'm still winning, so I don't even need to go back to football," Gronkowski said.