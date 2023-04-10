Odell Beckham Jr. Rumors: Ravens Contract Viewed as 'Extreme' by NFL Insider

Chris Coduto/Getty Images

The Baltimore Ravens ponied up big bucks on Sunday to finally get Odell Beckham Jr. off the market, and teams around the NFL are shocked.

"That number is wild. Sounds like they just gave whatever the agent wanted. ... Extreme is a great description. Not even sure overpay is the right word," one executive told Ben Standig of The Athletic.

The Ravens signed Beckham to a one-year, $15 million contract that could be worth up to $18 million.

