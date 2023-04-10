Jets' Breece Hall 'Looks Fantastic' in ACL Injury Rehab, Robert Saleh Says

Stacy Revere/Getty Images

A potentially revamped Jets offense got a big boost Sunday when ESPN's Rich Cimini reported that running back Breece Hall is expected to be ready for the team's Week 1 game in 2023.

Hall, 21, was in the middle of a fantastic rookie campaign when he tore his ACL and meniscus against the Denver Broncos on Oct. 23.

Coach Robert Saleh said the former All-American has looked "fantastic" during his rehab process. He likely won't be ready for training camp, but that isn't too much of a concern.

In the case that Hall isn't completely ready by the season opener, the Jets backfield will look very familiar as the team will lean on the trio of Michael Carter, Zonovan "Bam" Knight and Ty Johnson, who re-signed on a one-year deal. Unless there is another addition, of course.

Saleh seems pretty content with what he currently has at the position.

"We love our running back room," he said.

"[We] expect big things from Michael Carter," he added. "I know he had a down year a year ago, but I think he's got a chance to come back strong. It usually happens where year three is the trigger for those young guys. Obviously, Bam finished strong and we get Ty Johnson back."

While all the other backs had varying levels of success last season, none of them really offered the same type of dynamism that Hall did while he was on the field.

In just seven games last year–two starts— Hall had 463 yards, averaged a whopping 5.8 yards per carry and had four touchdowns. He was also a threat in the passing game as he finished with 19 receptions for 218 yards and a touchdown.

In the relatively short time he had, Hall was still able to rack up some awards, namely the FedEx Ground Player and Pepsi NFL Rookie of the Week for his performance against the Green Bay Packers in Week 6.

He had 20 carriers for 116 yards and touchdown in that game.

If Aaron Rodgers does end up playing for Gang Green next season, Hall would be a huge addition to an already young, talented offense that includes reigning Offensive Rookie of the Year Garrett Wilson.