X

    Ravens Rumors: Odell Beckham, Lamar Jackson Have Discussed Winning Super Bowl in BAL

    Julia StumbaughApril 10, 2023

    CLEVELAND, OHIO - DECEMBER 22: Wide receiver Odell Beckham #13 of the Cleveland Browns shakes hands with quarterback Lamar Jackson #8 of the Baltimore Ravens after the game at FirstEnergy Stadium on December 22, 2019 in Cleveland, Ohio. The Ravens defeated the Browns 31-15. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)
    Jason Miller/Getty Images

    Acquiring wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. might have helped the Baltimore Ravens in their quest to keep star quarterback Lamar Jackson on the roster.

    Jackson and Beckham Jr. had "multiple conversations" about winning a Super Bowl with the Ravens during his free agency, according to theScore's Jordan Schultz.

    Hours after the signing was announced on Sunday, Jackson posted a screenshot of a video call with Beckham Jr. on his Instagram.

    The Ravens signed Beckham Jr. to a one-year deal of up to $18 million. Jackson said in March that he was requesting a trade from the team but has not yet signed a contract for 2023.

    This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

    For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.

    Ravens Rumors: Odell Beckham, Lamar Jackson Have Discussed Winning Super Bowl in BAL
    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon