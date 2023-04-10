Ravens Rumors: Odell Beckham, Lamar Jackson Have Discussed Winning Super Bowl in BAL

Jason Miller/Getty Images

Acquiring wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. might have helped the Baltimore Ravens in their quest to keep star quarterback Lamar Jackson on the roster.

Jackson and Beckham Jr. had "multiple conversations" about winning a Super Bowl with the Ravens during his free agency, according to theScore's Jordan Schultz.

Hours after the signing was announced on Sunday, Jackson posted a screenshot of a video call with Beckham Jr. on his Instagram.

The Ravens signed Beckham Jr. to a one-year deal of up to $18 million. Jackson said in March that he was requesting a trade from the team but has not yet signed a contract for 2023.

