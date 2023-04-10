Odell Beckham Jr.'s Updated Fantasy Outlook After Signing Ravens Contract

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

After struggling to find elite receiving talent over the last few seasons, the Baltimore Ravens might finally have their man after signing Odell Beckham Jr. on a one-year deal that may be worth up to $18 million, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Mike Garafolo and Tom Pelissero.

Once considered one of the very best talents in the league, Beckham is on the mend after missing out on the entire 2022 season with the second torn ACL of his career. He'll be looking to put himself back in elite company in Baltimore.

The last time the 30-year-old was on the field, he was helping lead the Los Angeles Rams to a Super Bowl title.

Despite tearing his ACL later in the game, Beckham caught Super Bowl LVI's first touchdown.

In 2021 he finished with 44 receptions for 537 yards and five touchdowns. His last 1,000-yard receiving season came in 2019 with the Cleveland Browns.

Although he has a significant injury history, no one has forgotten what Beckham is capable of after he burst on the scene during his first three years in the league with the New York Giants, in which he finished with at least 75 receptions and 1,300 yards every year.

He made three Pro Bowls and two All-Pro teams over that stretch.

The Ravens will be hoping that's the version of Beckham they'll be getting in the fall to help a passing attack that finished 28th in the league in passing yards (3,040) and passing yards per game (178.8)

Tight end Mark Andrews was the team's leading receiver with 847 yards. The next closest was Demarcus Robinson with 458 yards. Second-year player Rashod Bateman has also shown flashes when he's on the field.

As good of a signing as this can end up being for Baltimore's offense, it's difficult to predict what Beckham will be able to bring to the table, especially with the uncertainty surrounding Lamar Jackson.

It's still unclear if Jackson will even suit up next season at M&T Bank Stadium, having demanded a trade from the organization earlier this offseason.

One could envision Beckham fulfilling a role similar to that of Marquise Brown a few years ago, when he had a 1,000-yard receiving season, but it's just too hard to tell right now.

It all depends on the quarterback situation.