    Draymond Green Shades Rudy Gobert on Twitter for Punching Kyle Anderson

    Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured Columnist IVApril 9, 2023

    SAITAMA, JAPAN - JULY 25: Rudy Gobert of France, Draymond Green of USA during the Men's Preliminary Round Group B basketball game between United States and France on day two of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Saitama Super Arena on July 25, 2021 in Saitama, Japan (Photo by Jean Catuffe/Getty Images)
    Jean Catuffe/Getty Images

    Draymond Green kept the receipts.

    Minnesota Timberwolves big man Rudy Gobert tweeted "insecurity is always loud" in October after Green punched teammate Jordan Poole during a Golden State Warriors practice.

    Well, Gobert took a swing at teammate Kyle Anderson during Sunday's game against the New Orleans Pelicans.

    And Green didn't waste his chance to bring things full circle:

    Draymond Green @Money23Green

    Insecurity is always loud…

    Bleacher Report @BleacherReport

    Kyle Anderson and Rudy Gobert had to be held back after Gobert swung at Anderson in HEATED exchange 😳 <a href="https://t.co/jvB9xawHNn">pic.twitter.com/jvB9xawHNn</a>

    "We made the decision to send Rudy Gobert home after the incident in the second quarter," Timberwolves president of basketball operations Tim Connelly told reporters. "His behavior on the bench was unacceptable, and we will handle the situation internally."

    As if that wasn't enough, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported that forward Jaden McDaniels fractured his hand by punching a wall while heading to the locker room during the game.

    It's surely not how the Timberwolves want to go into the play-in tournament game against the Los Angeles Lakers.

