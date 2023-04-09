Draymond Green Shades Rudy Gobert on Twitter for Punching Kyle Anderson

Jean Catuffe/Getty Images

Draymond Green kept the receipts.

Minnesota Timberwolves big man Rudy Gobert tweeted "insecurity is always loud" in October after Green punched teammate Jordan Poole during a Golden State Warriors practice.

Well, Gobert took a swing at teammate Kyle Anderson during Sunday's game against the New Orleans Pelicans.

And Green didn't waste his chance to bring things full circle:

"We made the decision to send Rudy Gobert home after the incident in the second quarter," Timberwolves president of basketball operations Tim Connelly told reporters. "His behavior on the bench was unacceptable, and we will handle the situation internally."

As if that wasn't enough, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported that forward Jaden McDaniels fractured his hand by punching a wall while heading to the locker room during the game.

It's surely not how the Timberwolves want to go into the play-in tournament game against the Los Angeles Lakers.