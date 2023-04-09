Ravens' Updated Salary Cap, Depth Chart After Odell Beckham Jr.'s Contract

Michael Owens/Getty Images

The Ravens have made their biggest wide receiver signing of the Lamar Jackson era.

Free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. announced his signing with the Baltimore Ravens on April 9 via his Instagram.

The one-year deal is worth up to $18 million, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Mike Garafolo and Tom Pelissero. Per Warren Sharp of Sharp Football Analytics, no Ravens wide receiver has been offered more since Jackson became the starting quarterback in 2019.

The deal promises Beckham Jr.'s asking price of $15 million, plus $3 million in incentives, as per Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer.

Beckham Jr. missed the 2022 season after suffering a torn ACL during the Los Angeles Rams' Super Bowl win over the Cincinnati Bengals.

The signing of the wide receiver comes during ongoing negotiations for Lamar Jackson, who is under a non-exclusive franchise tag and has not committed to playing for Baltimore in 2023.

Baltimore Ravens Offensive Depth Chart (as per ESPN)

QB: Lamar Jackson, Tyler Huntley, Anthony Brown

RB: J.K. Dobbins, Gus Edwards, Justice Hill

FB: Patrick Ricard, Ben Mason

WR: Odell Beckham Jr., Devin Duvernay, Shemar Bridges

WR: Rashod Bateman, Tylan Wallace, Mike Thomas

WR: Nelson Agholor, James Proche II, Andy Isabella

TE: Mark Andrews, Isaiah Likely, Charlie Kolar

LT: Ronnie Stanley, Patrick Mekari

LG: Ben Cleveland

C: Tyler Linderbaum

RG: Kevin Zeitler, John Simpson

RT: Morgan Moses, Daniel Faalele, David Sharpe

Including Jackson's one-year franchise tag of $32.4 million, the Ravens currently have $6.1 million in cap space, according to Over the Cap.