Ravens' Updated Salary Cap, Depth Chart After Odell Beckham Jr.'s Contract

Ravens' Updated Salary Cap, Depth Chart After Odell Beckham Jr.'s ContractApril 9, 2023
The Ravens have made their biggest wide receiver signing of the Lamar Jackson era.
Free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. announced his signing with the Baltimore Ravens on April 9 via his Instagram.
The one-year deal is worth up to $18 million, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Mike Garafolo and Tom Pelissero. Per Warren Sharp of Sharp Football Analytics, no Ravens wide receiver has been offered more since Jackson became the starting quarterback in 2019.
Ian Rapoport @RapSheet
Sources: The <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Ravens?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Ravens</a> are giving WR Odell Beckham Jr. a 1-year deal worth up to $18M, per me, <a href="https://twitter.com/MikeGarafolo?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@MikeGarafolo</a> and <a href="https://twitter.com/TomPelissero?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@TomPelissero</a>. A weapon for Baltimore's QB. <a href="https://t.co/q9F8wBT19A">pic.twitter.com/q9F8wBT19A</a>
The deal promises Beckham Jr.'s asking price of $15 million, plus $3 million in incentives, as per Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer.
Albert Breer @AlbertBreer
The <a href="https://twitter.com/Ravens?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Ravens</a> met Odell Beckham's asking price of $15 million, to take him off the market just as he was scheduled to visit the Jets. That'll be his base pay in Baltimore, with another $3 million available in incentives.<br><br>The team met with <a href="https://twitter.com/obj?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@OBJ</a> at the owners meetings in Arizona. <a href="https://t.co/xRDLoPvJJ5">https://t.co/xRDLoPvJJ5</a>
Beckham Jr. missed the 2022 season after suffering a torn ACL during the Los Angeles Rams' Super Bowl win over the Cincinnati Bengals.
The signing of the wide receiver comes during ongoing negotiations for Lamar Jackson, who is under a non-exclusive franchise tag and has not committed to playing for Baltimore in 2023.
Baltimore Ravens Offensive Depth Chart (as per ESPN)
- QB: Lamar Jackson, Tyler Huntley, Anthony Brown
- RB: J.K. Dobbins, Gus Edwards, Justice Hill
- FB: Patrick Ricard, Ben Mason
- WR: Odell Beckham Jr., Devin Duvernay, Shemar Bridges
- WR: Rashod Bateman, Tylan Wallace, Mike Thomas
- WR: Nelson Agholor, James Proche II, Andy Isabella
- TE: Mark Andrews, Isaiah Likely, Charlie Kolar
- LT: Ronnie Stanley, Patrick Mekari
- LG: Ben Cleveland
- C: Tyler Linderbaum
- RG: Kevin Zeitler, John Simpson
- RT: Morgan Moses, Daniel Faalele, David Sharpe
Including Jackson's one-year franchise tag of $32.4 million, the Ravens currently have $6.1 million in cap space, according to Over the Cap.