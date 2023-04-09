Browns Rumors: Kareem Hunt Won't Return, CLE Believe RB's Speed Was 'Slipping'

Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

After a four-season run, it appears the Cleveland Browns are out on bringing back running back Kareem Hunt.

The team is looking to utilize 2022 fifth-round pick Jerome Ford in Hunt's role. The Browns were discouraged by Hunt's speed "slipping" this season, according to Terry Pluto of cleveland.com.

Hunt officially became an unrestricted free agent in March and was projected to get a deal in the range of two years and about $8 million, according to Pluto, but his market has been dry so far. Ford had limited use in the ground game in 2022, but he was effective on special teams.

Hunt signed with the Browns in 2019 after being released by the Chiefs during the 2018 season. His best season in Cleveland came in 2020, when he rushed for 841 yards and scored six touchdowns, but he served as a valuable second back behind four-time pro-bowler Nick Chubb.

He notably requested a trade before the 2022 season, but the team informed him it would not trade him. His 3.8 yards per carry in 2023 was the lowest mark of his career.

Hunt also notably suffered calf and ankle injuries that kept him out of nine games in 2021. He is not officially linked to any teams but was rated as the seventh-best running back available in free agency by NBC Sports.