MLB Rumors: Cubs Seen as Shohei Ohtani 'Sleeper' by Execs Ahead of Star's Free Agency

Shohei Ohtani is expected to be pursued by all the typical major players in free agency this winter, but one "sleeper" has reportedly emerged.

Bob Nightengale of USA Today reported the Chicago Cubs are the non-West Coast team some executives could see Ohtani signing with when he hits the open market.

"That's the team no one talks about," one AL executive said. "I'm telling you, that's the team to watch out for. I could easily see him going there. We'll see what happens, but that's my call."

The Cubs were the only team not located in a West Division among Ohtani's final seven teams in 2017 when he came over from Japan. He also considered the Dodgers, Padres, Mariners, Rangers and Giants before deciding on the Angels.

The two-way star will become a free agent this winter and could land the richest contract in baseball history. Ohtani has finished top-two in AL MVP voting each of the last two seasons, combining elite power at the plate with Cy Young-level stuff as a pitcher. It's possible he becomes the first $500 million player in MLB history.

Teammate Mike Trout has the largest contract in league history at 12 years and $426.5 million.

The Cubs have never signed a long-term contract worth even $200 million, let alone $500 million. Jayson Heyward's eight-year, $184 million contract signed in 2016 is the largest in franchise history.