Dusty May, FAU Agree to 10-Year Contract Extension After Cinderella Final Four Run

AP Photo/David J. Phillip

Florida Atlantic University has announced that it has signed men's basketball head coach Dusty May to a 10-year extension after he led the Owls to a 35-4 record and a Final Four appearance as a No. 9 seed in the NCAA tournament.

"I would like to thank Dr. Stacy Volnick, Brian White, our board of trustees and foundation board for their belief in the direction of our program," May said in a statement thanking both the school president and its athletic director. "This is an exciting time to be at FAU, and we are thrilled to build upon last season's success."

FAU had made the tournament just once before this season, but the Owls made the most of this year with a tremendous run to the Final Four thanks to victories over Memphis, Fairleigh Dickinson, Tennessee and Kansas State. FAU nearly made the championship game but lost 72-71 to San Diego State after Lamont Butler hit a game-winning, buzzer-beating jumper.

May, the CBS Sports National Coach of the Year, is 101-60 over five seasons leading FAU. The 46-year-old served as an assistant coach from 2005-2018 at Eastern Michigan, Murray State, UAB, Louisiana Tech and Florida before landing the FAU gig.

FAU had seven straight losing seasons (and 10 losing campaigns in their last 11) before May joined the team. The Owls haven't had a losing season since and won their first conference tournament championship since 2002.

FAU cruised to the Conference USA title this year with an 18-2 record before making its mark on March. Now May is locked into FAU long term as he looks to sustain the tremendous success the Owls found this year.