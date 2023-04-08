Sha'Carri Richardson Runs 10.57-Second 100m, Takes 1st at 2023 Miramar Invitational

Sha'Carri Richardson Runs 10.57-Second 100m, Takes 1st at 2023 Miramar InvitationalApril 8, 2023
Sha'Carri Richardson missed the Tokyo Olympics and didn't qualify for the world championships, but she is still putting out incredible times.
The sprinting star posted a 10.57-second time in the 100 meters Saturday at the Miramar Invitational, a blazing time that easily won her the event.
AW @AthleticsWeekly
1⃣0⃣.5⃣7⃣<br><br>What a stunning run from Sha'Carri Richardson who lays down a huge marker in April with a time of 10.57 (4.1m/s) to win the Miramar Invitational 🔥🇺🇸<br><br>That converts to 10.77 with a legal wind 💥<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/WorldContinentalTour?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#WorldContinentalTour</a> <a href="https://t.co/7rSUZBH94i">pic.twitter.com/7rSUZBH94i</a>
According to Victoria Hernandez of USA Today: "Her time marks the third-fastest 100-meter finish in all-time conditions. Elaine Thompson-Herah ran a 10.54 in 1992, and Florence Griffith-Joyner holds the record with a 10.49 that she ran in 1959."
Given the windy conditions, her time converts to a legal-wind time of 10.77 seconds.
Richardson has had her share of disappointments in recent years, but she's clearly still gunning to compete at the Olympics a year from now.
"Paris 2024, history will be made," she wrote in 2021 on Instagram, and on Saturday, those words were easier to believe.