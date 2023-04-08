Sha'Carri Richardson Runs 10.57-Second 100m, Takes 1st at 2023 Miramar Invitational

Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images

Sha'Carri Richardson missed the Tokyo Olympics and didn't qualify for the world championships, but she is still putting out incredible times.

The sprinting star posted a 10.57-second time in the 100 meters Saturday at the Miramar Invitational, a blazing time that easily won her the event.

According to Victoria Hernandez of USA Today: "Her time marks the third-fastest 100-meter finish in all-time conditions. Elaine Thompson-Herah ran a 10.54 in 1992, and Florence Griffith-Joyner holds the record with a 10.49 that she ran in 1959."

Given the windy conditions, her time converts to a legal-wind time of 10.77 seconds.

Richardson has had her share of disappointments in recent years, but she's clearly still gunning to compete at the Olympics a year from now.

"Paris 2024, history will be made," she wrote in 2021 on Instagram, and on Saturday, those words were easier to believe.