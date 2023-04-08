63-Year-Old Fred Couples Becomes Oldest Player to Make Cut at The Masters

Christian Petersen/Getty Images

History was made at The Masters on Saturday morning.

On the day that Tiger Woods tied Fred Couples and Gary Player's record for the longest streak of making the cut at Augusta, Couples became the oldest player to make the cut at 63 years old in his 38th appearance at the tournament.

Couples finished the second round tied for 39th at one over. He shot one-under 71 in the first round and followed that with two-over 74 on Saturday.

"That's why I come here," Couples said. "The last four years have been really mediocre golf. Maybe one year I was semiclose to making the cut. But that's my objective, and I did it."

Couples, who won The Masters in 1992 when he was the No. 1 player in the world, had a great couple of days at the tee. He hit 23 of 28 fairways over the first two rounds and has had an average driving distance of 290 yards.

He hadn't made the cut since 2018, which made this year's tournament that much more meaningful for him. He's made 31 cuts at Augusta, which is third all-time.

"I can't compete with Viktor Hovland or Jon Rahm or anybody, but I can compete with myself, and that's really why I come," Couples said. "That's what I like to do is make the cut here at an older age."

Couples was scheduled to tee off for the third round at 12:30 p.m. on Saturday. While the weather has been less than ideal, he's still looking forward to playing the rest of the weekend.

"Am I going to look thrilled to play 18 holes in this [weather] this afternoon? No, I'm a wimp. I'm an old wimp, but I'm excited to play," Couples said. "I love the place."