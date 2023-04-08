Report: Bayley Isn't 'Unhappy'; Not Expected to Leave WWE After Being Pulled from Raw

Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

Despite speculation to the contrary, Bayley is reportedly not unhappy with her position in WWE, nor is she expected to leave the company.

According to PWInsider Elite (h/t Subhojeet Mukherjee of Ringside News), there is no truth to talk of Bayley wanting her release from the company, and anything she has put out on social media is a case of her "building buzz" and stirring the pot.

After Bayley and Damage CTRL teammates Dakota Kai and Iyo Sky lost to Becky Lynch, Lita and Trish Stratus at WrestleMania 39 last weekend, Bayley tweeted the following, which left fans to wonder if she would be leaving WWE or taking time off:

Bayley was then absent from Monday night's episode of Raw, as Kai and Sky faced Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez without Bayley in their corner.

It was later reported by Fightful Select (h/t Felix Upton of Ringside News) that Bayley was originally booked to accompany Kai and Sky to the ring, but she was pulled from the segment when Vince McMahon made late changes to the script.

PWInsider Elite also reported that Bayley's creative is not "being dropped" despite her absence from Raw, which could be a sign that keeping her off television was a calculated move on WWE's part.

After missing more than a year with a torn ACL, Bayley returned last summer at SummerSlam with Kai and Sky by her side. They have remained a unit ever since, but have not enjoyed as much success as expected together.

As a result, it would not be particularly surprising to see Damage CTRL break up in the near future, and Bayley being off Raw could be a sign of that happening.

Bayley is one of the most decorated female Superstars in WWE history, as she is a two-time SmackDown women's champion, one-time Raw women's champion, one-time NXT women's champion and two-time WWE women's tag team champion.

She has not held any gold since returning from injury, although she did have several Raw Women's Championship opportunities against Bianca Belair.

If nothing else, giving Bayley a short break from WWE programming could allow her and the company to hit the reset button and come up with something better for her.

