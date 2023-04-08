ESPN: Anthony Richardson's Raiders Visit 'Went Very Well'; Teams See QB in 'Top Tier'

Michael Hickey/Getty Images

As the 2023 NFL draft approaches, the Las Vegas Raiders are reportedly showing interest in one of the top quarterback prospects in this year's class.

According to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler on Saturday, Anthony Richardson's visit with the Raiders on Friday was a positive experience for all parties.

"I was told he was in their building in Vegas yesterday. They went and probably had a sensible meal, had a nice dinner with Raiders' brass," Fowler said on SportsCenter. "They also put him on the big board to work out plays and test his mental approach to the game. I'm told the meeting by all accounts went very well."

Fowler went on to add that Richardson has been moving up draft boards in recent weeks because of his impressive athleticism and his potential for development.

"And so, this is a quarterback who doesn't know where he's going to go yet; probably will know closer to the draft. But his stock is surging because a lot of teams I've talked to believe he's in that top tier," Fowler said. "You see Bryce Young and C.J. Stroud, but he's right there based on that enormous upside."

Fowler went on to discuss Richardson's potential fit with the Raiders specifically and noted the team's other needs may mean they look elsewhere when they're on the clock on April 27.

"The Raiders are looking hard at all the quarterbacks, but they have a lot of needs as I was told, so they're not going to stretch the issue too much and just sell out for a quarterback just yet," Fowler said. "We'll see, it'd have to be the right opportunity."

The Raiders have the No. 7 pick this year and also signed veteran quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, so drafting a developmental signal-caller would be a solid move to secure the team's future.

However, with a defense that ranked 28th in yards allowed and 26th in scoring, there are clearly other areas to explore upgrading too.