Mets Tweaking Sponsorship Patch; Steve Cohen Says It Featured 'Phillie Colors'

Mary DeCicco/MLB Photos via Getty Images

The New York Mets will change their first uniform sponsorship patch after criticisms of the new look went viral on social media.

The patch, which features the logo of NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital, is red and white.

"They're Phillie colors," Mets chairman and CEO Steve Cohen said, via ESPN's Joon Lee. "They should be more Met-appropriate."

The change may not address the main reason the new look went viral, though.

Many tweets regarding the patch did not criticize its color scheme but rather its size, as it spans much of the left sleeve of the team's jerseys.

The Mets already have an agreement with the hospital to change the patch, per Anthony DiComo of MLB.com.

New York wore it during the team's home opener against the Miami Marlins on Friday. The Mets won 9-3, but the Marlins bested them in one way: by wearing a color scheme-matching sponsorship patch.

The Mets will face the Phillies for the first time this season May 30. One can only assume Cohen and Co. will have the patch's colors—though maybe not its size—changed by then.