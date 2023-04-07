Chiefs Rumors: Giants FA Richie James Agrees to KC Contract to Join Patrick Mahomes

Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Wide receiver Richie James will be catching passes from Patrick Mahomes in 2023 after agreeing to terms with the Kansas City Chiefs on Friday, according to NFL Network's Mike Garafolo.

James had a career year with the New York Giants with 57 receptions for 569 yards and four touchdowns in 2022.

The fifth-year wide receiver might see those numbers climb again after he serves as a target for Mahomes, who ranked third in the NFL with 648 completed passes last season.

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.